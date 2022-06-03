Jimmy Kimmel is contemplating quitting his beloved late night TV gig.

The star has been hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since its premiere in 2003 but, after nearly 20 years, it might be time for him to close the chapter.

Kimmel revealed that he’s thinking about saying goodbye to hosting the show in a recent interview with Variety.

“I wish I knew [what] I was gonna do,” he told the publication. “I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘what am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing.”

The TV personality noted that “there are practical considerations” to factor in, as well as “family and friend considerations and co-worker considerations.”

“Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though,” he confessed.

The 54-year-old’s contract with ABC ends next year. In 2019, Kimmel signed a three-year contract with the network, which promised that he would continue hosting the late night show through its current 20th season.

However, this isn’t the first time Kimmel has brought up the idea of quitting his Emmy-winning talk show.

Prior to extending his deal in 2019, he chatted about the possibility of exiting the show with Conan O’ Brien on the fellow former late-night star’s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”.

During that time, Kimmel talked about the “relentlessness of the job,” and provided a similar perspective on fearing “what’s next?”