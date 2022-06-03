Money can’t buy happiness in Apple TV+’s new series “Loot”.

Maya Rudolph stars in the series as billionaire Molly Novak whose life gets turned upside down when she discovers her husband, played by Adam Scott, is cheating on her. The split sends her into a downward spiral that the tabloids are happy to document. An opportunity for redemption and self-discovery comes when the head of her charity foundation Sofia Salinas, played by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, calls Rudolph and asks her to get her act together. Hijinks ensue as the out-of-touch billionaire attempts to get revenge by doing good for the world.

Maya Rudolph – Photo: Apple TV+

Rudolph’s character denies being a celebrity when she first arrives at the foundation, to which Ron Funches’ character replies, “You’re like the most famous cheated on woman on the planet,” he tells her, much to Rudolph’s shock.

The 10-episode series also stars Joel Kim Booster as her assistant Nicholas. The queer creator has previously spoken highly of Rudolph as one of his early inspirations.

In his new gay rom-com “Fire Island”, he even references her famous “SNL” skit “Gays in Space”.

“It was so funny to go straight from ‘Fire Island’ to working with Maya,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “For all of it to come full circle like this — for me to be on a show with Maya, for Bowen [Yang] to be saying that line [in ‘Fire Island’] as a cast member on ‘SNL’ — is so wild. I feel like I’m a witch. I don’t even know how I got so lucky.”

“Loot” comes out on June 24 on Apple TV+.