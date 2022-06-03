Click to share this via email

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have a blast performing in Broadway’s The Music Man.

Jackman takes on the role of Harold Hill in the Tony-nominated show, while Foster stars as Marian Paroo.

The pair spoke to SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle for a special interview recorded live at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre, home of The Music Man.

Cagle questioned whether the pair do anything on stage to break the other one.

Foster joked, “I would like to say that I am a rock,” as Jackson laughed, “And I am not. This one does genuinely make me laugh.”

Sutton Foster speaks on stage during SiriusXM’s Town Hall. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

He added of his character, “I rationalize that it’s Harold laughing and just finding her incredibly funny.

“She makes me laugh so much… and it’s so alive and funny and I think Harold finds her really funny,” adding that he thinks Harold is used to being the joker.

Jackson went on, “It’s hard to hold it together when someone in the audience is like ‘kiss her already!'”

The Aussie star also explained why he drops books “all the time” while acting in the show. See more in the clip below.