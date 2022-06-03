There aren’t many movies that promote being “the dumbest science-fiction movie ever made,” but there also aren’t many movies like “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe”.

That’s abundantly clear in a new trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ feature featuring the dopey duo who first appeared on MTV back in the 1990s.

In the new movie — a long-awaited followup to 1996’s “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” — Beavis and Butt-Head, once again voiced by series creator Mike Judge, are transported from their own decade into 2022, where hilarious hijinks ensue.

“A tale that technically spans two centuries, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ promises to sit atop all future lists of the Dumbest Science Fiction Movies Ever Made,” declares the Paramount+ synopsis.

“The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through ‘creative sentencing’ from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and re-emerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world — and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also, they almost lose their virginity, but don’t,” the synopsis adds.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were defining voices of a generation, and to this day, the show is one of the most well-known and beloved animated IPs of all time,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “Mike Judge has reimagined this dynamic duo in a way that is sure to have both old fans and new ones alike laughing out loud — and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them back into our rapidly expanding arsenal of hit adult animation.”

In addition to Judge, other voice talent in the animated movie include Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Following the movie’s release, more than 200 remastered “Beavis and Butt-Head” episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, along with a new series set to debut later this year.

“Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” premieres Thursday, June 23.