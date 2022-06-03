Jerrod Carmichael isn’t a fan of cancel culture.

The comedian spoke out alongside fellow comics Michael Che, Bowen Yang, Will Forte, and Jake Johnson for a new Hollywood Reporter roundtable interview.

He insisted, “Cancellation, that’s not real. The boogeyman doesn’t exist.

“We got to get over that. Like, if you do something wrong in your personal life, you should go to jail. Like, actual jail. And then everything else is like, ‘What are we talking about?’”

Carmichael went on, “If you make art and it causes some contention or it causes some whatever, I mean, that’s part of it. But the cancellation thing, I think that’s just to give boring people something interesting to talk about, like a ghost villain.”

Carmichael, who recently came out as gay in his HBO special, “Rothaniel”, also discussed cancel culture during an appearance on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” talk show this week.

“The comedians that are forging this self-created war, I get it. It’s good for ticket sales and it’s good to have an opponent,” according to IndieWire.

Carmichael continued, “I’ve always believed that this whole cancellation thing, it’s made up. The court of public opinion has no jail. Any time of criticism is probably a good sign that you’re interesting in some way. But the fact that people think they can get cancelled is false. Harvey Weinstein didn’t get cancelled, he went to jail. R. Kelly went to jail. That’s jail. Everyone else is on tour. Maybe certain green rooms feel like jail, but that’s not jail.

“At some point, it becomes petulant. It’s like children like, ‘Why are you mad at me?’ A lot of it is self-created.”