Louis C.K. is returning to the director’s chair.

The comedian announced a new secret film “Fourth of July” on his website on Friday. C.K. co-wrote the film along with its star, Joe List.

List plays a recovering alcoholic who decides to finally confront his toxic family during their annual Fourth of July celebration. C.K. plays a minor role as the character’s therapist, but otherwise directed and self-financed the film.

READ MORE: Louis C.K. Sexual Harassment Accuser Calls Out ‘Bulls**t’ Grammy Win

“Outside of my two scenes as Jeff’s therapist, which we shot first and got out of the way, for me, it was a real pleasure to direct without acting for the first time in many years,” C.K. said in his Director’s Statement on his site. “I felt able to look after the cast and focus on the look of the movie. Whether or not I did any of that properly, is up to pretty much everyone but me. I am very pleased with the results and hope that folks enjoy ‘Fourth of July.’”

The film is currently set to release in “select theatres” including New York’s Beacon Theater, Boston’s Shubert Theater and Chicago’s The Vic, but the comedian is hoping to add more to the list.

“We are still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theatres which I will post on the web page for the movie which is on my website,” C.K. wrote. “Also if you would like ‘Fourth of July’ to play at a theatre near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it.”

READ MORE: Twitter Erupts After Ad For Louis C.K.’s New Comedy Special Airs During ‘Saturday Night Live’

The cast includes comedians Sarah Tollemache, Lynne Koplitz, Nick Di Paolo, Robert Kelly, and Tony V.

C.K. came under fire in 2017 when several women accused him of sexual misconduct, which he admitted to doing.

The scandal led FX to cancel his critically acclaimed series “Louie”. Since then, the 54-year-old has made several attempts to return to mainstream media, but his live comedy appearances have been met with criticism.

“Fourth of July” comes out on July 1.