One very lucky Styler is getting her dream prom date.

A Scottish Harry Styles fan called into Capital FM about her troubles finding a date for her prom.

“You’re going to be gorgeous, the only thing missing is the prom date, right?” Presenter Katy J asked the excited teen, via Daily Mail.

“Yes, totally!” Anna replied. “No one else will do, Harry Styles or nothing!”

“You know what, your argument is fair, like he’s going to be in Scotland anyway, so he may as well pop in to prom,” J said.

The singer is set to perform at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow the weekend after Anna’s prom. Styles seemed to receive the message and left a surprise voicemail for graduating student.

“Anna, how’s it going, it’s Harry Styles here — hello! Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I’m sure it’ll be a good Scottish party,” said Styles. “I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I’ll see what I can do. So, I’ll see you soon!”

Upon hearing the message, Anna broke down in tears, speechless from the kind gesture.

“You heard it from the horse’s mouth, I have a feeling that he might rock up at prom!” J congratulated the teen.

Styles is set to perform on his global “Love on Tour” with special guest Mitski, which will see the singer perform in over 32 stops in summer, including two shows in Toronto in August.