PETA is calling out Jack Harlow for “Churchill Downs”, his new collab with Drake.

The music video for the song was filmed at the Kentucky Derby, arguably the biggest annual horse-racing event in a sport that PETA claims results in 7,500 horses being exported for slaughter each year.

“Jack Harlow’s glamorized portrayal of horse racing is missing the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry,” PETA’s Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a press statement obtained by Billboard.

“Profiting from the abuse of others is never acceptable, and PETA is calling on Jack Harlow to pony up and pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be shipped to foreign slaughterhouses,” Guillermo’s statement added.

Harlow has yet to issue a response.