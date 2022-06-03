Ewan McGregor is making new furry friends.

The actor spoke with BuzzFeed about stepping back into the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the new Disney+ series, or tried to as he got distracted by the dogs in their adorable puppy interview.

“Oh, little kisses,” McGregor gushed as he showered the little pups with kisses. “Oh my goodness, I can’t take it.”

Speaking on reprising his role as the famous Jedi master from the “Star Wars” franchise, McGregor revealed he wasn’t actually shown a script for the new series when Disney approached him.

“I was asked if I would play Obi-Wan Kenobi in every single interview I did, for years,” he said. “I was asked, would you play, would you do the sequel to ‘Trainspotting’ and would you play Obi-Wan Kenobi again? I started saying yes to both.”

When the right time came to actually talk about approaching the character again, Disney just confirmed whether McGregor would be willing to step into the role again.

“‘You’re saying that you’d play Obi-Wan again, is that true?'” He recalled. “And I said, yes, let’s see if there’s a good story between…” The actor was distracted by an adorable puppy licking his lips before he could finish his thought, something that happened repeatedly during the heartwarming interview.

As for stepping back into costume, the 51-year-old said it was an amazing experience.

“It was pretty amazing to put the clothes back on again. To feel, to dress as Obi-Wan Kenobi again, after so long, was pretty amazing,” he added. “We had a lot of light sabre training.”

In fact, fitness training was a big part of preparing for the role — something McGregor found more difficult with his age.

“Fitness. Did a lot of fitness training because those fight sequences are really, they’re really hard to do and it takes weeks sometimes to shoot a fight,” he explained. “So I’m 50 years old now, 51 years old now. So I had to get super fit before we started it.”