When Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her “Sopranos” sibling Robert Iler reunited for a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year, fans suddenly began wondering about the possibility of a reboot of the mob hit, featuring Meadow and A.J. Soprano.

Sigler, however, has bad news for those fans.

Speaking with CNN, Sigler admitted the possibility of a “Soprano” reboot appears unlikely.

“Obviously I would love that, but I hate to disappoint everyone and myself,” she said. “I don’t think that that’s a reality.”

While “Sopranos” creator David Chase revisited the series in the prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” — in which teenage Tony Soprano was played by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini — there are no plans that he’ll revive the series.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO exec Casey Bloys responded to a question about the possibility of a “Sopranos” reboot.

“I don’t think David has any interest in revisiting ‘The Sopranos’. And I would agree with him,” he said. “It’s a perfect series that I don’t think needs revisiting.”