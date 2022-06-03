Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England.

Kate Middleton has provided an update on Queen Elizabeth II’s health after the monarch skipped a Church Service honouring her due to “some discomfort” she experienced on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee.

Middleton, 40, officially known as HRH, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, says the Queen, 96, is “fine” but found the first day of Jubilee events “very tiring.”

Duchess Kate made the remarks at a reception at London’s Guildhall on Friday after attending the service at St. Paul’s. “[Kate] said ‘yes, [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday, and [the Queen] had had a lovely, lovely time,'” a woman at the reception told the PA news agency, explaining she had asked the Duchess about Her Majesty’s health.

Kate also remarked that Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte “had a lovely time” during the first day of the Jubilee, watching the Trooping of the Colour and stepping out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony.

In addition to missing the church service on Friday, it’s been revealed that the Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday as she had originally hoped. Buckingham Palace said she will instead continue taking time to rest and watch the Derby on TV.

The Queen’s absence from these events during her historic Jubilee weekend stems from “mobility issues” she has suffered from recently.