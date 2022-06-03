Nicole Kidman generated controversy when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s annual “Hollywood Issue.”

It wasn’t Kidman at the centre of the controversy, but the Miu Miu outfit she wore, featuring a belly-baring top and super-short miniskirt.

After the issue’s publication, there were some who complained that the outfit was unnecessarily sexualizing the actress.

In a a conversation with Baz Luhrmann (who directed her in “Moulin Rouge”) for the latest issue of Vogue Australia, Kidman revealed the choice of outfit was hers.

In fact, she told Luhrmann that the stylist at the shoot had selected a completely different outfit, but Kidman fell in love with the Miu Miu design.

“I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’” she recalled, noting that stylist Katie Grand actually confirmed to make sure she was serious about wearing that particular piece.

“Katie was like ‘You’re willing to wear that?!’” Kidman added. “And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!’”