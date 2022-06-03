Drake took (at least) one shot for two ladies he met in Detroit, and, according to a new report, he made sure to pick up the tab.

Mr. Certified Lover Boy himself, 35, was in Detroit on business when he walked into a seafood restaurant with a couple of bodyguards and met two women who quickly enticed him to take some shots with them. According to TMZ, Drake paid for their shots as well as his own.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow & Drake Get Introspective In ‘Churchill Downs’ Music Video Shot At Kentucky Derby

A clip of the rapper drinking with the two women went viral on Twitter on Thursday. An extended clip of Drake chatting up the women was obtained by TMZ on Friday. “Want to take a shot?” one woman in glasses, Brittney Keara, asks Drake. “What you drinking? Light or dark? I’m a whiskey type of girl,” she continued.

Keara then ordered herself a shot of Jack Daniels and asks the “One Dance” hitmaker if he wants a shot of Casamigos. “42, please,” he replied, referring to Don Julio 1942 Anejo Tequila.

READ MORE: Drake Has Some Serious Basketball Skills

The extended clip also shows Drake initially turning down a drink from Keara, saying he was headed to the airport. However, he ultimately gave in and also made sure Brittney got a shot of Johnny Walker instead of Jack Daniels and covered the entire tab.

Keara told TMZ that Drake was “as courteous as ever.” Interestingly, she said she made sure to stress to him that she’s married.