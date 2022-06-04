Shakira and Gerard Piqué are separating

The Daily Mail reports that the Colombian singer, 45, announced that she and the 35-year-old Spanish soccer star are ending their relationship after 11 years. The exes share two children, sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways,” Shakira said in a statement.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement continued. “Thank you for your understanding.”

While Shakira didn’t elaborate on the reasons behind the breakup, the Mail suggests that her new single, “Te Felicito” (recorded with Rauw Alejandro), holds some clues.

“To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; I realized that yours is false…” Shakira sings in one verse, continuing, “It was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

In recent days, reports emerged claiming Piqué moved out of the family home, while Shakira was seen being taken to hospital in an ambulance in Barcelona, with some reports suggesting she’d suffered a severe anxiety attack due to the split.

However, Shakira took to Twitter to share the truth, that she was with her father, who “unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”