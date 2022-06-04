Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Saturday, June 4 marks the first birthday of Lilibet Diana Windsor-Mountbatten, and the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been receiving social media greetings from her royal relatives.

In addition to becoming a 1-year-old, Lilibet met her great-grandmother, the Queen, for the first time this week while her parents returned to London for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne.

In honour of her birthday, Lilibet received messages from her grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall, and from her aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

So far, neither Lilibet nor her older brother Archie have been seen in public at any Platinum Jubilee celebrations attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.