The auditions keep coming on “America’s Got Talent”.

With the competition having kicked off its 17th season earlier this week, a sneak peek from the new season’s upcoming episode features an audacious dance performance from Fusion Japan, a newly formed Japanese dance crew made up of members of two rival dance crews, Fabulous Sisters and Kyushudanji.

Combining hip-hop dancing with aerial acrobatics, the performance has the audience on its feet — even host Terry Crews declares the act to be “one of the best things I’ve seen in my life!”

Viewers will find out what the judges have to say during Tuesday’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”.