Doc Antle has been nabbed by the FBI.

The flamboyant animal trainer — who appeared in “Tiger King” and was the subject of his own Netflix spin-off documentary “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” — was arrested and incarcerated on Friday, June 4 in Horry County, South Carolina.

As People reports, Horry County booking records indicate that Bhagavan Antle (his legal name) was booked at 2:38 p.m. Friday, and currently remains behind bars (his status is listed as “Still incarcerated”).

Horry County Police Department

READ MORE: ‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle Indicted On Animal Cruelty And Wildlife Trafficking Charges

While any charges haven’t been made public, Antle’s arrest follows his indictment on wildlife trafficking charges in Virginia back in 2020.

At the time, Virginia’s attorney general issued a press release announcing that Antle — who owns South Carolina-based Myrtle Beach Safari — was charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic and 13 additional misdemeanour charges of animal cruelty and violating the Endangered Species Act.