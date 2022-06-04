Las Vegas has been all shook up after some of Sin City’s famed wedding chapels were hit with cease-and-desist orders over their use of Elvis impersonators to officiate weddings.

The letters come from Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the company that licenses all things Elvis-related, with the letters indicating that the chapels targeted are using Elvis Presley’s likeness without legal authorization.

“As the guardians of the Elvis Presley estate, it is our responsibility to safeguard his legacy,” ABG said in a statement to CNN. “This includes ensuring that all products, services, and advertisements utilizing Elvis’ name, image, or likeness are officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.”

Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, was asked about the situation by TMZ, and admitted she had no idea about what was taking place.

“That has nothing to do with me,” she said of the cease-and-desist letters.

Meanwhile, ABG was quick to point out their goal isn’t to remove Elvis impersonators from Las Vegas wedding chapels.

“The estate has strong relationships with official Elvis tribute artists, fan clubs, and festivals, as well as a robust global network of licensed merchandise partners,” the statement added. “There is no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas.”