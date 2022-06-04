The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee by inviting a very special guest for tea at Buckingham Palace: Paddington Bear.

During Saturday’s Platinum Jubilee celebration outside London’s Buckingham Palace, a film was shown to the crowd featuring the woman of the hour having tea with the beloved British bear (voiced, as he is in the “Paddington” movies, by Ben Whishaw).

A excerpt from the two-and-half minute film, which was also shown on BBC, sees Paddington asking the Queen if she’d like a marmalade sandwich, telling her he always has one handy in case of emergency.

“So do I,” replies Her Majesty, opening her handbag and pulling out her own sandwich. “I keep mine in here,” she says. “For later.”

“Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you — for everything,” Paddington tells the Queen, who responds, “That’s very kind.”

The video ends with the Corps of Drums from the Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines, situated outside Buckingham Palace, pounding out the beat of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”, with Paddington and the Queen joining in by clinking their spoons against their teacups.

A slightly expanded version can be seen in its entirety below: