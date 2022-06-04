Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are calling it quits.

People reports that after dating for over a year and a half, the two are splitting up.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” a source told the outlet. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” they added. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

The two most recently attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars red carpet together, however, Harvey attended the Cannes Film Festival in May alone.

Photos of the stars together began circulating in November 2020 when they were spotted at the Atlanta airport. It wasn’t until January 2021 that they made it official with Instagram pictures together.

In November, Jordan shared pictures of their one-year anniversary celebration on Instagram.

Harvey has been previously romantically linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs, his son Justin, Trey Songz, and Future while Jordan has sparked rumours with Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, actress KiKi Layne, model Cindy Bruna, and singer Snoh Aalegra.