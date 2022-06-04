Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jojo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew are sharing their love with the world.

The couple attended the Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium on Friday for the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at the MLB stadium. They were joined by Gigi Gorgeous and her spouse, Nats Getty.

Partway through the game, the Kiss Cam focused on the two couples who smiled and shared sweet kisses.

The adorable clip was shared to Gorgeous’ Instagram with the caption: “caught on kiss cam with @itsjojosiwa oopsies🙈📸💋”.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Shuts Down Critic Questioning Her Credentials To Judge ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

The couples showed their team spirit in Dodgers jerseys with Prew’s jersey seeming to be a special Pride-coloured edition.

Famous friends like Demi Lovato commented on the post with, “YAAAAASSSSSS” and Gorgeous’ spouse Getty added fire emojis, “🔥🔥🔥”.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa’s Tween Girl Group XOMG POP! Bring Rainbow Fun To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition

The adorable moment comes after Siwa confirmed she was dating Prew again with a cute Disneyland photo of the two on Instagram.

The two began dating in early 2021 before splitting in November of the same year.