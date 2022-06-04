Kathy Griffin is taking sides in the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The comedian wasn’t quiet about her opinion on the “Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem” podcast during her Live episode.

She took shots at both fans of Johnny Depp and the man himself.

“I love these Johnny Depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show a picture of what he looks like now, which is a big, orange, fat, bloated boozebag,” she said. “He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail.”

“They keep sticking up for him being like ‘Amber is taking down Johnny, he’s so gorgeous and dreamy!’ and I’m like ‘okay, he talks like Kanye [West] when Kanye had his jaw wired, he has a fake accent like when Madonna turned British.'” she continued.

Griffin and Karem debated his accent as the actor is a Kentucky native.

The comedian also voiced her support for Heard who she admitted was a close friend.

“I am friends with Amber Heard, I completely believe her. I don’t even know what the question is,” explained Griffin.

She also suggested that the rumours about Depp being an abuser have been floating around the entertainment industry for a long time.

“It’s actually really disturbing to me as a woman and a lifelong feminist – there’ve been stories going around Hollywood about him being an abuser since Kate Moss, which is the first time I heard of it, and then with Winona Ryder,” said Griffin, as she claimed Ryder changed her Johnny Depp tattoo to the words “El Diablo.”

“Of course I cannot speak for these women, but I have to wonder if they just change their tune because they don’t want to get Amber Heard’d,” she added.

The trial took place over the course of six weeks and ended with a verdict ruling in Depp’s favour, with the actor being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which was reduced to the statutory limit of $350,000. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her counterclaim.