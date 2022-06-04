Shay Mitchell’s family just got bigger.

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress confirmed that she gave birth to her second child on Friday.

“I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her,” she told E! News at the BÉIS Motel pop-up in Los Angeles. “It’s really special to come and visit my other baby.”

Mitchell shares her new child with her longtime partner Matte Babel, with whom she also shares their 2-year-old daughter Atlas.

She first shared news of her second pregnancy in February, amidst news of her grandmother’s passing.

“Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” she wrote at the time.

Mitchell and Mattel have been dating since 2017 and are in no rush to get married.

“There’s no pressure here,” she said in August 2021. “I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I’m like, ‘I choose you and you choose me.’ It keeps us on our toes.”