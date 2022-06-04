Prince Charles and Prince William each took the stage Saturday at the star-studded “Platinum Party” at Buckingham Palace and paid tribute to the weekend’s distinguished honouree, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles began his speech with, “Your Majesty, Mummy” before thinking her for her “lifetime of selfless service.” He added, “Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother.” Charles, 73, also brought up his late father, Prince Philip, in his speech.

“My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people,” he said. “Looking back, we think of the countless State occasions that are milestones along this nation’s road. And you will think of red boxes, filled with Government papers, at the end of the day. You will remember those who have led this country. Indeed, all the countries you serve. And leaders across the world.”

And he closed saying, “You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years. You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight. These pictures on your house are the story of your life – and ours. So, Your Majesty, that is why we all say ‘thank you.'”

William also took the stage and poked fun at the fact Buckingham Palace was “turned into an IMAX screen,” in reference to the giant images projected onto the iconic building. William spoke during the “Our Green Planet” segment that also included a pre-recorded message from Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – Photo: Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R), flanked by Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – Photo: Jonathan Buckmaster – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – Photo: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sir Rod Stewart – Photo: Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Alicia Keys – Photo: Humphrey Nemar – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rod Stewart – Photo: Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Alicia Keys – Photo: Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Singer, Adam Lambert of Queen – Photo: Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber (L) and Lin-Manuel Miranda – Photo: Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

People attend the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – Photo: Niklas Halle’n – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duran Duran – Photo: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Drones form messages of celebration over the crowds during the Platinum Party At The Palace concert outside Buckingham Palace – Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Drones form messages of celebration over the crowds during the Platinum Party At The Palace concert outside Buckingham Palace – Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

The crowd was treated to one magnificent event, with live performances by Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, Queen and many more. Elton John’s pre-recorded performance was also projected onto Buckingham Palace.

Those who couldn’t be close to the stage for the performances also got a show from above, when a spectacular drone show appeared after the sun went down. The drones formed a tea pot, an image of the queen and the words, “Thank you, Ma’am.”

It’s fitting that such an extravagant show went off without a hitch considering the spectacular start to the shindig. Elizabeth and Paddington Bear performed a pre-recorded sketch that drew tons of laughs from the boisterous crowd. A spokesperson for the Palace tells ET that the sketch was shot in March.

“Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch,” the spokesperson added. “There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much to miss.”

The Platinum Jubilee, celebrating the queen’s 70 years on the throne, continues Sunday, with Charles and Camilla set to attend a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London. According to the royal family, over 60,000 people have registered to host their own Big Jubilee Lunches, and over 10 million people are expected to participate across the Commonwealth.

Later that day, the weekend’s celebrations will conclude with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, another procession with figures from music, film, sports and the arts that will celebrate highlights from the queen’s historic reign. The spectacle will be led by the Gold State Carriage and headlined by Ed Sheeran.

The day will culminate with a performance of the national anthem and “God Save the Queen.”

MORE FROM ET:

Queen Elizabeth and Paddington Bear Kick Off Platinum Jubilee Concert

Royals Missing Lilibet’s Birthday ‘No Intended Slight,’ Source Says

Prince William, Kate Middleton Bring Kids for Cardiff Castle Visit

Everything You Need to Know About Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration