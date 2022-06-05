Dwayne Johnson unveiled a sweet surprise for his mom: a new house.

In a pair of videos the “Black Adam” star shared on Instagram, his mother, Ata Johnson, is seen entering the new home he gifted her for the very first time.

“Love you mom and surprise!” he wrote in the caption to the video.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” he added.

“I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise,” the Rock continued.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.’ Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home 🏠❤️🌺. I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being. Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy,” he wrote.

In a second video, Johnson’s mother is seen walking through her new home to arrive at a very special room.

“Brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles 🎶 up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa,” he wrote in the caption.

“She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too,” he continued, adding, “Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen.”

He concluded by writing, “Enjoy your new home mom!! Break out the ukulele and let’s 💃🏻🕺🏽😂🎶 #cheehooo.”