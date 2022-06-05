Click to share this via email

Prince George delighted viewers watching the Platinum Jubilee celebrations outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night when he was shown on camera singing along to a Neil Diamond classic.

Among the performers at the “Party at the Palace” was Rod Stewart, who led the crowd in a singalong of “Sweet Caroline.”

At one point, the camera cut to Prince George singing along to the chorus, seated next to dad Prince William as both waved Union Jack flags and sang together (the moment can be seen in the video above, just after the 4:30 mark).

While the prince’s appearance onscreen may have been brief, it proved to be a hit with viewers, who took to Twitter to chime in about the adorable moment.

Prince George singing along to Sweet Caroline with his dad and waving his flag, a British classic 😍👑#PlatinimJubilee #PlatinumPartyAtThePalace pic.twitter.com/fuC0AeouQ4 — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 4, 2022

Did you see little Prince George singing along to Sweet Caroline with Rod Stewart! Aww ❣️😘

👑👑👑 — sandieshoes 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@sandieshoes) June 4, 2022

I’ve just seen Prince William and Prince George singing along to Sweet Caroline. My #PlatinumJubilee celebrations are made 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/4VT2kHoh4a — CountessCommonwealth (@CountessCommon1) June 4, 2022

Prince George was singing Sweet Caroline!! pic.twitter.com/imCsJjYsK2 — Cambridge Dearly ❤️ 🇺🇲🇬🇧 (@DuchessDearly) June 4, 2022

Prince George singing Sweet Caroline. Best thing you’ll see today. Beyond cute. #PlatinumPartyatthePalace pic.twitter.com/rZ37l2GumT — Cheryl Liddell 🇺🇦💙💛🙏🌻🇬🇧 (@cheryl0505) June 4, 2022

Prince George singing along to Sweet Caroline says Britain is in safe hands. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) June 4, 2022