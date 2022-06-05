Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rod Stewart was among the entertainers to perform at Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace, held outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Sir Rod kicked things off with his 1983 hit “Baby Jane”, and then introduced his second song.

“This is a fun number for me to sing, the BBC made me sing it,” Stewart told the crowd. “Join me and make it comfortable for me.”

READ MORE: Prince George Sings Along To ‘Sweet Caroline’ During Platinum Jubilee Celebration

He then launched into a cover of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”.

While the crowd assembled outside Buckingham Palace enthusiastically sang along, those who watched in television were not impressed with Stewart’s take on the song.

RIP Sweet Caroline.

Murdered by Sir Rod Stewart live on 4th June 2022 witnessed by viewers from all over the world plus her majesty the Queen#jubileeconcert #rodstewart — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) June 4, 2022

Rod Stewart singing Sweet Caroline outside Buckingham Palace is literal hell on earth #PlatinumPartyatthePalace pic.twitter.com/CpOq6jNg9F — Rory Boyle (@MrRoryBoyle) June 4, 2022

Hello, is that the Police? I'd like to report a serious crime. Rod Stewart has just murdered Sweet Caroline at Buckingham Palace.#PlatinumPartyatthePalace #platiniumjubilee #RodStewart #SweetCaroline — Alyn McFetridge (@themcfet) June 4, 2022

I've watched QPR since I was 6 years old. So when I say that Rod Stewart butchering Sweet Caroline is one of the worst things I've ever seen, it carries serious weight.#PlatinumPartyatthePalace — Rob (@Goddardinho) June 4, 2022

The Nation When Rod Stewart started singing Sweet Caroline #PlatinumPartyatthePalace pic.twitter.com/ocI1pjqoBy — Winston Jackson (@WinstonJ99) June 4, 2022

Rod Stewart arguably could never sing. He certainly can’t now. Dreadful 😂 #partyatthepalace — AJD (@andyjd23) June 4, 2022

Can someone send in a locksmith?? Rod Stewart needs a key change #partyatthepalace — Lee Peart (@itsleepeart) June 4, 2022

Fav bit was when Rod Stewart had a stab at Sweet Caroline like my uncle at a wedding. — Jonny Weldon (@jonnyyweldon) June 5, 2022