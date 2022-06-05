Rod Stewart was among the entertainers to perform at Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace, held outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Sir Rod kicked things off with his 1983 hit “Baby Jane”, and then introduced his second song.

“This is a fun number for me to sing, the BBC made me sing it,” Stewart told the crowd. “Join me and make it comfortable for me.”

He then launched into a cover of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”.

While the crowd assembled outside Buckingham Palace enthusiastically sang along, those who watched in television were not impressed with Stewart’s take on the song.