Pippa Matthews attends at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child with husband James Matthews.

The sister of Kate Middleton was photographed looking noticeably pregnant while attending an event celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Middleton, 38, was wearing a green dress and cradling her baby bump while attending Saturday’s star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace event, held outside Buckingham Palace in London

Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton and Matthews, who wed in 2017, are already parents to son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1.