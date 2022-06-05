Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

There was much disappointment when the Queen announced she was pulling out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations held in her honour in London this weekend.

While the celebrations went on without her, People reports that Her Majesty made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s arrival was preceded by the raising of the Royal Standard t Buckingham Palace, signifying her arrival.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Shares Update On The Queen’s Health After She Pulls Out From Second Jubilee Event

Wearing a lime-green dress and matching hat, the 96-year-old monarch was surrounded by family as she waved to the assembled crowd.

Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images — Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Joining the Queen on the balcony were Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The moment represented a special one for the British monarchy, with the current monarch and three future monarchs all together.

READ MORE: The Queen Celebrates Platinum Jubilee By Having Tea With Paddington Bear

As “God Save the Queen” played, white and blue fireworks exploded as George looked up at his great-grandmother shared a sweet glance at each other. .