She’s won an Emmy for playing a stand-up comic, yet Rachel Brosnahan reveals that early in her career she was told to avoid comedy because “was not funny.”

Brosnahan shared that nugget of information during Prime Video show’s FYC event on Thursday for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, held at Brooklyn’s Steiner Studios.

During the panel discussion with the “Maisel” cast and series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, reported People, Brosnahan revealed that she “spent the first couple years of my career being told I was not funny” before being cast as the show’s titular comedian, Midge Maisel.

“It wasn’t like an insulting thing. It was really just a lot of people who were professionals kind of saying, ‘You might want to head in a different direction. Maybe consider something over here.’ I think it’s been a really challenging and really incredible exercise over the last couple of years,” she continued.

Brosnahan went on to say that she’s “eternally indebted” to the series’ creators “for saying yes and taking that kind of chance on someone” like herself.

“The day I found out I was going to be their Midge, [I] lost a role that morning because I wasn’t funny enough,” recalled Brosnahan. “They wanted someone funnier.”

Sherman-Palladino recalled what Brosnahan did in her audition that thrust her to the head of the line.

“She was the only one who knew to step into a microphone. Everyone else moved away from the microphone,” she shared.

“She was the only one who knew if you’re going to be a stand-up you’re going to lean into that f**king microphone. And if you don’t have the balls to do that, you got to get off the stage,” Sherman-Palladino continued.

“It was just like the minute she did that, we were kind of like, ‘We’re sold,’ because it didn’t matter what happened after that,” she added. “If it didn’t work, it didn’t matter. All we know is she was the one who had the balls. She had the toughness. She understood the basic thing about comedy.”