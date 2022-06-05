Click to share this via email

Prince Louis stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

During the carnival procession, the young royal was seen hilariously shushing his mom, Kate Middleton. Prince Louis of Cambridge, four, was captured making a series of funny facial expressions in the photos below.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis with Princess Charlotte, Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall and Mia Tindall — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Aside from the pre-schooler’s silly behaviour, he was also seen showering the Duchess of Cambridge with kisses and cuddles.

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Louis and Middleton were joined by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and other senior royals for the special outing.

The parade marked the closing event of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration which honoured the Queen’s remarkable 70th anniversary on the throne.