It’s been two years since viewers said goodbye to “Schitt’s Creek”, but the long-anticipated reunion movie could be in the works soon.

In a new interview with People, series co-creator Dan Levy reveals it’s not a question of if, but when.

“My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We’re in constant contact with each other. So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there,” Levy said.

“I think it just comes down to making sure that it’s the right story to tell. And I think we’re also proud of the work we did on ‘Schitt’s’. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is. Because whatever that is, is an extension of something that most people don’t have, don’t get to see in their life. And I really respect the audience in that thing,” he added.

Levy’s biggest concern in mounting a reunion project is to ensure that it stays true to the spirit of the show — and doesn’t disappoint the show’s loyal fans.

“I think when you have an audience that’s paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab,” he explained. “And that’s not what we’re about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end.”