Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Trooping the Colour.

The Cambridge kids are getting busy in the kitchen in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared photos of George, Charlotte and Louis baking cakes for a street party.

“Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today,” the caption explained.

The montage shows Kate helping the children to crack eggs, measure ingredients and mix them altogether.

It’s been a busy weekend for the young princes and princess, who attended a the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5.

Charlotte and George were also seen having fun in the audience at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, featuring performers like Alicia Keys and Rod Stewart.