The cast of “Scrubs” are down for an onscreen reunion.

Creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence joined cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn for a conversation hosted by Variety TV Editor Michael Schneider at the ATX TV Festival on Sunday.

“I think we all want it,” said Faison when asked about a possible revival of the medical-comedy series. “We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard.”

He continued, “It can’t be a full season of a show — it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things.”

Lawrence added, “We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care. Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other. If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you’d want to spend time with anyways, run to it… It’s worth it to me to see Neil back in that jumpsuit again.”

Asked where the characters would be today, Reyes joked, “I think Turk and J.D. finally come out.”

“Scrubs” aired from 2001 to 2010, first on NBC and later on ABC.