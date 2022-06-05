Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

Following a performance honouring the Queen that was watched by millions, Ed Sheeran’s next project will be changing diapers.

Sheeran, who recently welcomed his second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn, performed at Sunday’s Platinum Pageant outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, part of the weekend-long celebrations marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Interviewed before his performance, reported the Daily Mail, Sheeran was asked, “So you have been let off daddy duties?”

“I’m going back after this,” Sheeran replied. “I think we’re going to have a curry.”

As Sheeran explained, this particular performance is full of meaning for him.

“This is like a full circle nostalgia moment. This is the event I picked up a guitar at seeing Eric Clapton and then 10 years ago go to play it at the Diamond Jubilee,” he said.

“I find it really surreal. I do find it really surreal. I’ve still got the [2002 Golden Jubilee concert] Party at the Palace DVD in my house,” he added. “These events make you pinch yourself.”

Sheeran also found himself getting caught up in the celebratory atmosphere. “It’s vary rare you actually get days like this to feel patriotic,” he explained. “I think the last like this was the Euros final.”