Royal fans were treated to an unexpected appearance from Queen Elizabeth during the London street pageant celebrating her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday.

A hologram of the Monarch waved at onlookers from inside a 260-year-old golden carriage.

The footage that was projected was from the Queen’s ascension to the throne on Feb. 6. 1952.

The parade also featured a cast of 6,000 performers, including dancers and an array of celebrities.

Prince William and Kate Middleton watched the festivities from the royal box along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, the real life Queen Elizabeth made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace later on as the weekend’s events came to an end.