Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Neil Patrick Harris just sold his Harlem home for a record-setting price.

The five-story Harlem brownstone townhouse, occupied by Harris, husband David Burtka and their twin children Harper and Gideon, sold for $7.1 million, setting a new record price for the historic neighborhood.

READ MORE: Neil Patrick Harris Is ‘Uncoupled’ In New Netflix Comedy Series Teaser

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home entry — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home parlour — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

The film, television, and Broadway star’s 8,000 square feet unique home features “six baths, 12’ ceilings, light-filled spaces, gorgeous original woodwork, beautifully restored interiors, and top-of-the-line appliances.”

The mansion includes a grand kitchen, a valued space for Burtka who is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained professional chef, that features three refrigerators- one including a freezer, one for beverages, and another specifically dedicated for wine.

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home kitchen — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home kitchen — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home living/ dining room — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

A vintage bar, sourced from an old hotel, also offers beverages for Harris, his family and their guests. Stunning glass doors open onto an outdoor deck offering gorgeous city views, plus, a large roof deck provides “a distinctive location for entertaining.”

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home bar — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home roof deck — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

The primary bedroom has its own outdoor terrace with a jacuzzi and also features an attached den/library, “a private place to relax.”

Harris’s personal touch on the home remains on the top-floor office, which “opens via a secret door when the eyeball of a magician on a vintage poster is pressed.” Here, an additional terrace garden offers “a chance to connect with nature in the middle of the city.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Mom With New Home

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home master bedroom — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home master bathroom — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home den/library — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home office — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

Neil Patrick Harris’ Harlem home theatre — Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Shannon (August PR NY)

READ MORE: Neil Patrick Harris On Returning As Barney For ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘Not Sure If It’s In Anyone’s Best Interest’

Elsewhere in the gorgeous townhouse lies a “ten-seat theatre, rec room, wine cellar, workshop and gym.”

Harris and Burtka moved to Harlem, one of Manhattan’s most historic neighborhoods, from Los Angeles in 2013 with their twins, now 11-years-old, when the actor concluded the 9-season series “How I Met Your Mother.”

The Harris-Burtka five-bedroom home was completely renovated by interior designer Trace Lehnhoff and award-winning architect Jeffery Povero.