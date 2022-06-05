Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant coupled up for a fun date night at this year’s MOCA Gala.

The couple playfully laughed and joked around while hitting the red carpet at the starry event held at The Geffen Contemporary, Los Angeles on June 5.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the MOCA Gala 2022. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Eva Longoria, Krysten Ritter and Christina Hendricks were among the other A-list names who attended the fundraising celebration for the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Reeves and Grant only went public with their relationship in late 2019 when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet together, although the couple had been seeing each for a long time before.

Grant’s friend, Jennifer Tilly, spoke to Page Six where she revealed that they have been dating for “several years.”

“I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” Tilly recalled.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’” Tilly said, adding Grant “had gone to a lot of events with him [in the past]. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”