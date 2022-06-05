Click to share this via email

Shawn Mendes is speaking out against gun violence in the U.S.

The “Stitches” singer wore orange while performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival on Saturday in order to “raise awareness to end gun violence in America”.

“Thank you @iheartradio Wango Tango for having me & thank you to everyone who joined me in orange,” wrote the Canadian star, while sharing some photos from his performance.

A day before taking to the stage, Mendes shared a post encouraging his followers to “tell your senators to take action on gun safety now” by texting “BOLD” to 644-33.

“Today is National Gun Violence Awareness day,” he wrote in the caption. “Tomorrow, I’m performing at @iheartradio Wango Tango, and I’ll be in Orange. If you’re coming or you’re tuning in, join me & #WearOrange 🧡.”

Mendes’ message comes after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last month.