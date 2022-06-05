Click to share this via email

Sarah Hyland celebrated her bridal shower on Saturday ahead of her upcoming wedding.

The actress, 31, wore a stunning white, tight-fitted dress for the outdoor occasion where she was showered with love by her closest friends and family.

The “Modern Family” star shared several photos from the fun event to her Instagram Story, most of which were reposted from her guests’ Instagram accounts.

“Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday,” Hyland wrote on top of a photo of her white custom clutch embellished with “Mrs. Adams” in gold lettering. “Hosted by the most amazing made of honour @ciaracrobinson.”

Sarah Hyland’s custom clutch — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

She then followed up with a photograph with her maid of honour Ciara Robinson and her mother Melissa Canaday.

Ciara Robinson, Sarah Hyland and mother Melissa Canaday — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

A few celebrities also attended the event including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, singer GG Magree, and actresses Ashley Newbrough and Kimberly Daugherty.

Hyland also shared a video of the moment her fiancé Wells Adam showed up where she is seen locking lips with her future husband.

The actress revealed that Adams “surprised [her] with flowers” in a photo where the two are seen sticking their tongues out at the camera.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

She then thanked her maid of honour for “hosting the most gorgeous bridal shower of my dreams.”

Ciara Robinson and Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

In a video shared by artist Vince Rossi, Hyland is seen running around a fountain in her lace dress and white high heels decorated with big bows on them to the theme song from “Sex and the City”.

“@sarahhyland or SJP? [Sarah Jessica Parker]. No one knows,” read the text overtop of the clip.

Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/

Hyland then shared a pic of her and GG Magree where the two are poking out from behind the bushes.

“I love you so much,” the “Vampire Academy” actress wrote.

GG Magree and Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Model Natalie Joy, who is dating “Bachelor” star Nick Viall, shared a snapshot of Hyland flipping off the camera with her ring finger. Joy called Adams the “luckiest man alive” in the post.

Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Justin Mikita, who is married to Hyland’s “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, posted a photo of Hyland sipping on a drink before realizing he was there, to which she then “screamed” when she saw Mikita.

Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kimberly Daugherty called Hyland her “fairy queen” in a photo of the friends embracing.

Sarah Hyland and Kimberly Daugherty — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Vanessa Hudgens called the bride-to-be a “vision” in a short clip she shared, while Newbrough called her a “stunning bride.”

Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Sarah Hyland and Ashley Newbrough — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Celebrity stylist, Natalie Saidi, posted a photo with Hyland, Hudgens, Tisdale, Daugherty and another guest, writing “celebrating the goddess bride that is @sarahhyland.”

Sarah Hyland with guests including Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Kimberly Daugherty — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Elsewhere during the event, Adams and Hyland played The Newlywed Game where they each guessed answers to questions about their significant other.

Newbrough noted that their answers were “accurate and oddly specific,” joking that “the wedding can proceed.”

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

During the shower, guests even got the chance to receive Tarot card readings.

Tarot card reading station at Sarah Hyland’s bridal shower — Photo: Instagram/ SarahHyland

Hyland and Adams, who got engaged back in 2019, are expected to get married this year. On New Year’s Day, the actress posted a photo of the couple with the caption, “2022: The one where they finally get married.”

At Disney’s recent upfront presentation, Adams revealed that he and Hyland will “hopefully” tie the knot this summer.

“We’ve been full force into planning for three years, so everything’s done,” he exclusively told E! News on June 2. “We just need to actually have it.”