Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sophia Di Martino matches the red carpet in a bedazzled pantsuit. The Marvel actress is nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance in "Loki" and Best Team alongside her "Loki" co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. "Loki" is also up for Best Show.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off Sunday night and celebrated the very best of entertainment in an epic night of speeches and festivities.

Originally announced as a two-night event, the show was retooled to honour top favorites in both scripted and unscripted entertainment in one star-studded ceremony. Going into the big show, top nominees on the scripted side this year include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with seven nods, “Euphoria” with six, and “The Batman” with four.

Meanwhile, on the unscripted side, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” earned four nominations, while “Selling Sunset” and “Summer House” nabbed three apiece. Additionally, the 2022 ceremony also featured new categories such as Best Song, Best Reality Return, Here For The Hookup and more!

So who walked away with the fancy new hardware? Check out the full list of winners — marked in bold — below!

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez to Receive Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

SCRIPTED

BEST MOVIE

“Dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — **WINNER!

“The Adam Project”

“The Batman”

BEST SHOW

“Euphoria” — **WINNER!

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lasso”

“Yellowstone”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson – “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock – “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet – “Dune”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — **WINNER!

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone”

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Zendaya – “Euphoria” — **WINNER!

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac – “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson – “Black Widow” — **WINNER!

Simu Liu – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe – “The Lost City” — **WINNER!

James Jude Courtney – “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti – “You”

Willem Dafoe – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake – “Jackass Forever” — **WINNER!

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

John Cena – “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter – “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds – “Free Guy” — **WINNER!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game”

Sophia Di Martino – “Loki” — **WINNER!

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy – “Euphoria” — **WINNER!

Guy vs. Dude – “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – “Scream” — **WINNER!

Kyle Richards – “Halloween Kills”

Mia Goth – “X”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sadie Sink – “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

BEST TEAM

“Loki”– Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson — **WINNER!

“Only Murders in the Building” – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project” – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City” – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

READ MORE: Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough to Present 'Elvis' Sneak Peek at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

“Euphoria” — **WINNER!

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / “Marry Me” — **WINNER!

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / “Encanto”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“JANET JACKSON.”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996”

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” — **WINNER!

“The Beatles: Get Back”

UNSCRIPTED

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset” — **WINNER!

“Summer House”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — **WINNER!

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Popper”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Hart to Heart”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

“The D’Amelio Show” — **WINNER!

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

“Queen of the Universe”

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens to Host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill – “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14”

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – “Bachelor in Paradise”

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules”

Yandy & Mendeecees – “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — **WINNER!

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – “Tha God’s Honest Truth”

Gordon Ramsay – “MasterChef”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — **WINNER!

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset”

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– “Summer House”

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

Kylie Sonique Love – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Paris Hilton – “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in Love” — **WINNER!

Sher – “Ex on the Beach”

Tami Roman – “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV. Check out the video below for more on this year’s big show.

More From ET:

Why Jack Black Got Emotional While Accepting MTV’s Comedic Genius Award (Exclusive)

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best and Most Memorable Moments!

Jennifer Lopez Emotionally Accepts Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards