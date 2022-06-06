Jack Black made quite the entrance as he accepted the Comedic Genius Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday.

Awkwafina presented Black with the honour on stage at the ceremony, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The actor dressed up in a panda-inspired ensemble for the bash, paying tribute to his “Kung Fu Panda” character Po.

He then did somersaults across the stage before questioning why he was getting the award, listing off a bunch of his beloved movies and mentioning his “sweet dance moves on TikTok.”

Jack Black at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. — Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Black, who is half of the comedy rock duo Tenacious D and has starred in numerous movies including “School of Rock”, “The Holiday” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” over the years, asked, “Comedic Genius? Come on, are you kidding? For what?!”

He went on, “I don’t deserve this, but I will take it! Thank you, MTV.”

“This is for all the School of Rockers out there, and for all the Tenacious D-isciples,” Black added.

“And most of all, my amazing wife, Tanya, and our two incredible boys — I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Black is the fifth person to win the award, following in the footsteps of Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Sacha Baron Cohen.