Cardi B had a blast at West Hollywood’s Pride celebrations on Sunday.

The rapper was joined by celebs, including JoJo Siwa, who was seen kissing her girlfriend Kylie Prew, at the fun-filled parade.

Cardi B attends West Hollywood’s Pride Parade. — Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew kiss during West Hollywood’s Pride Parade on June 05, 2022. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Cardi donned a rainbow-coloured bodysuit and a colourful ‘do for the celebrations, went live on Instagram, squirting her vodka-infused cream Whipshots into people’s mouths as well as her own.

Cardi B attends West Hollywood’s Pride Parade on June 05, 2022.(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Siwa donned a colourful denim vest and rainbow glittery flags on her face to mark the occasion.

JoJo Siwa rides in West Hollywood’s Pride Parade on June 05, 2022. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

The dancer kicked off her Pride celebrations at the Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium on Friday for the 9th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.

Siwa and Prew, who recently confirmed they were dating again, were caught on the Kiss Cam at the stadium.