Cardi B had a blast at West Hollywood’s Pride celebrations on Sunday.
The rapper was joined by celebs, including JoJo Siwa, who was seen kissing her girlfriend Kylie Prew, at the fun-filled parade.
Cardi donned a rainbow-coloured bodysuit and a colourful ‘do for the celebrations, went live on Instagram, squirting her vodka-infused cream Whipshots into people’s mouths as well as her own.
Siwa donned a colourful denim vest and rainbow glittery flags on her face to mark the occasion.
The dancer kicked off her Pride celebrations at the Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium on Friday for the 9th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.
Siwa and Prew, who recently confirmed they were dating again, were caught on the Kiss Cam at the stadium.