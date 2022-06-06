Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Demi Moore isn’t being shy about the PDA.

On Sunday, the “Ghost” actress was spotted at the men’s singles final match at the 2022 French Open, cuddling up with her rumoured new boyfriend, chef Daniel Humm.

READ MORE: Demi Moore Poses With John Stamos In Teenage Throwback Photos From ‘General Hospital’

In photos, the two shared a kiss while enjoying the match.

Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Moore also had an adorable puppy in her lap throughout the game.

Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Rumours that Moore and the Swiss chef had been dating began swirling late March, after being reported by Page Six.

The pair attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this year; a source told Page Six at the time that they had already been dating for several months.

“They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there,” the source said.

READ MORE: Demi Moore Shares Birthday Tribute To Ex-Husband Bruce Willis: ‘Thank You For Our Blended Family’

Moore was previously married to Ashton Kutcher, though the pair divorced in 2013.

Before that she was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, though they have remained close, including amid the actor’s recent retirement from acting due to aphasia. They have three children together.