Ryan Reynolds wasn’t going to get off easy by enlisting Steve-O to accept an award on his behalf.

On Sunday night, the “Free Guy” star won Best Comedic Performance for his role in the 2021 comedy blockbuster at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In a video acceptance, “Jackass” star Steve-O appeared, filling in for the apparently absent Reynolds.

Comedy at its finest 👏 You voted and @VancityReynolds won Best Comedic Performance at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/GUd3uqK9pn — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

“Hey MTV, I’m Steve-O, accepting this award on Ryan Reynolds’ behalf because sadly, he wasn’t just unable to appear in person, he can’t even do his video acceptance speech,” he said.

The stunt performer then thanked Reynolds’ “Free Guy” co-stars, but needing a little help with Utkarsh Ambudkar’s last name, the camera pulled out to reveal Reynolds was there all along, texting away on his phone.

"Ambudkar," Reynolds interjected. "Super talented."