Prince Charles, as Patron of the Big Lunch, attends a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval, Kennington, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Prince Charles hopes everyone will continue to get along after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to an end.

Fans in the U.K. and the rest of the world gathered for four days to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

On Sunday, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attended the Big Jubilee Lunch in the Oval, South London, with guests commenting on what the royal couple were discussing.

Sarah Friar, CEO of neighbourhood app Nextdoor, was among the 450 guests who met Charles and Camilla; she sat opposite the Prince of Wales at the table, Hello! reports.

Friar said Charles quipped, “When it comes to Monday are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that.”

She added, “He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend.”

Gemma Snow, from the Eden Project, was sitting next to the royal at the table and said he spoke about “keeping that togetherness going.”

The comments come as Charles’ sons Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the celebrations, with Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, travelling over from California.

The Queen made a surprise appearance on the balcony during the Jubilee celebrations finale on Sunday.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday with the Trooping the Colour parade.