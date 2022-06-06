Jack Harlow doesn’t do anything by halves.

The rapper recently announced his limited-edition KFC combo meal, and he proved he was doing everything he could to promote the collab, working the drive-thru over the weekend.

A KFC in Smyrna, Georgia, was turned into Jack’s Meal HQ on Saturday, Billboard reported, with fans being able to listen to Harlow’s new album Come Home the Kids Miss You on a giant speaker while trying out his new meal.

A little birdie told us that Jack Harlow is at a KFC location in Atlanta at 2 PM today. Ok…that little birdie was us… he’s there. 2637 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, Ga 30080 pic.twitter.com/XswZMq6FO8 — KFC (@kfc) June 4, 2022

Harlow donned the official KFC uniform and stared out the window in one social media clip as a customer asked for his meal.

He replied, before shutting the window, “Yeah, just be patient with us.”

Jack Harlow at KFC. pic.twitter.com/HhRU9Yrceq — Jack Harlow Daily (@JackharlowDaily) June 5, 2022

jack harlow at the kfc restaurant. pic.twitter.com/pjw8hRLvyN — Jack Harlow Daily (@JackharlowDaily) June 5, 2022

More of Jack Harlow at the KFC restaurant in smyrna. pic.twitter.com/pwDwQFL5C6 — Jack Harlow Daily (@JackharlowDaily) June 5, 2022

Jack Harlow at the KFC restaurant in smyrna. pic.twitter.com/w8sYXrZ60E — Jack Harlow Daily (@JackharlowDaily) June 4, 2022

Harlow recently said in a statement: “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal.

“My meal brings together my childhood favourites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.”

Harlow announced that he was teaming up with KFC back in December, donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts for citizens hit by the tornadoes in western Kentucky in 2021.