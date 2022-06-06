Kylie Minogue and Chris Martin reunited at Coldplay’s concert in New Jersey over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Minogue took the stage during the show to perform her 2005 hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, with the band backing her up to cheers from the crowd.

“We’ve grown up idolizing a few amazing pop stars,” Martin said introducing the singer, “and the day that this person came to see our show in the year 2000, we thought that someone had landed from Mars, because she had basically just come off the television, as far as we could tell.

“We’d grown up loving her, and then she got better and better, and still keeps getting better and better.”

Thank you @kylieminogue for letting us be your backing band. We love you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qgEEHwgIps — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 5, 2022

Minogue also shared a photo of the confetti left over from the concert on her Twitter account, thanking Coldplay “for a beautiful, joy filled night.”

Thank you @Coldplay for a beautiful, joy filled night! Love you always!!!! 💖 pic.twitter.com/Hi5xPaezy9 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) June 5, 2022

Back in 2019, Martin joined Minogue during her set at the Glastonbury music festival, also performing “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” together.

Also during Coldplay’s concert Saturday night, the band brought out New Jersey legend Bruce Springsteen performing his hits “Working on a Dream” and “Dancing in the Dark”.