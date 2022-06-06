Whitney Heard is standing by her sister.

Over the weekend, Amber Heard’s sister shared a message of support for the actress in the wake of the jury verdict that found she had defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“I still stand with you, sissy,” Whitney wrote. “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.”

Whitney testified during the trial that she had witnessed a physical fight involving Amber and Johnny Depp in which the “Pirates” star struck her.

“I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side,” Amber’s sister added. “I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side…”

The post included an image with the message, “#istandwithamberheard.”

Following the verdict last week, in which the jury also found that one of Depp’s lawyers had also defamed Amber, the actress told the New York Times that she intends to appeal.