Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Get ready for the interplanetary adventure of a lifetime.

On Monday, Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming animated film “Strange World”, a new sci-fi epic.

READ MORE: Disney Drops Teaser For Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ Starring Tom Hanks As Geppetto

Jake Gyllenhaal voices the son of a space explorer in the film.

“The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission,” the official description reads.

Photo: Disney

The trailer recalls the retro roots of the genre, with a black-and-white opening and old-school voice-over and title cards announcing the film will “travel past space and time” and feature “infinite mystery,” promising it is “unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

READ MORE: Warwick Davis Returns As ‘Willow’ In New Trailer For Disney+ TV Sequel To 1988 Movie

Directed by Don Hall (“Big Hero 6”) and co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), the film also features the voice of Alan Tudyk (“Wreck-It Ralph”).

“Strange World” opens in theatres November 23.